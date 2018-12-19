BWW TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt & More at MARY POPPINS RETURNS European Premiere
Ahead of Mary Poppins Returns coming out in UK cinemas on 21 December, Jamie Body attended the European premiere at the Royal Albert Hall to chat to some of the cast and creatives behind the sequel to one of Disney's most popular films. Watch the full video below!
MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s Depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane.
After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).