BWW TV: Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon & More Celebrate Opening Night of EMOJILAND!

Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway! The new musical will run through Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues). What's the new show all about?

"We know what people are saying. We know that people hear 'Emojiland the Musical' and go... huh? We're kind of counting on that," explains star Leslie Margherita. "We want people to come and have their minds changed. I loved the message of this musical about being inclusive, and that people aren't what they are at their face value."

Led by Lesli Margherita and Josh Lamon, the complete cast features Lucas Steele (Great Comet) as Skull, Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster, The Fantasticks) as Man In Business Suit Levitating emoji, Jacob Dickey (Aladdin Broadway as Aladdin) as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, (aka "Sunny"), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland & The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Tours) as Guardsman, Heather Makalani (Aladdin) as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour) as Woman Dancing and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line First Revival Tour) as Man Dancing, George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Nerd Face, Emojiland Co-Writer Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes (aka "Smize"), Emmy Winner & Grammy Nominee Felicia Boswell (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Shuffle Along, Motown) as Police Officer, and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, YouTube's "Breaking Down the Riffs") as Construction Worker.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big opening night and we're showing you what happened behind the scenes with Margherita, Lamon, Steele and more!





