BWW TV: James Corden Teases What in Store for the Tony Awards!

Stars from stage and screen will take center stage at the 2019 Tony Awards, on CBS on Sunday, June 9th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. (ET/PT time delay), when they broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. What does Corden have in store for the big night? We stopped by Radio City Music Hall this morning to find out!

The evening will feature appearances by: Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Danai Gurira, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Shirley Jones, Jane Krakowski, Lucy Liu, Aasif Mandvi, Sienna Miller, Catherine O'Hara, Tony Nominee Kelli O'Hara, Anthony Ramos, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marisa Tomei, Samira Wiley, BeBe Winans and Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Judith Light. Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein will co-host the pre-telecast Creative Arts Awards. As previously announced Darren Criss, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Regina King, Laura Linney, Audra McDonald, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Michael Shannon will also appear in the telecast.

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.





Related Articles