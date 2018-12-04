BWW TV: It's All About Cher As Broadway Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate THE CHER SHOW!

THE CHER SHOW
THE CHER SHOW

Dec. 4, 2018  

Broadway gypsies, tramps and thieves gathered at the Neil Simon Theatre last night, where The Cher Show celebrated an opening night fit for a legend. In attendance was Cher herself, as well as costume designer extraordinaire, Bob Mackie. Below, we take you to the red carpet with Cher, Mackie, and many more!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

