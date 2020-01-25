BWW TV: If You Were an Emoji, Which Would You Be? The Stars of EMOJILAND Make Their Picks!

Emojiland has officially opened off-Broadway! The new musical will run through March 19, 2020 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios (229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society - and a heart - can face: Who are we? And who matters?

On opening night, BroadwayWorld asked the cast: If you were an emoji, which would you be? Watch below to see how Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon and more respond!





