BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of TOOTSIE on Broadway!

Go, Tootsie, go!

The Marquis Theatre was hoppin' last night, April 23, 2019, as Broadway welcomed one of the final musicals of the 2018-19 season. Tootsie, starring Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann and more, celebrated its opening night at Pier 60 and BroadwayWorld was there!

I've been avoiding an identity my whole life, that's why I'm an actor! So the idea that I get to play these two very different people... that's what's exciting about what we do. -Santino Fontana

Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn(13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!





