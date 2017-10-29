BWW TV: Fly High with Laura Osnes, Josh Young, Alan H. Green and Robert Cuccioli as They Sing from ANGELS!

Two-time Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes, Tony Award-nominee Robert Cuccioli, Tony Award-nominee Josh Young, Alan H. Green and the creative team of ANGELS celebrated the release of their studio cast recording earlier this week at The Gold Bar. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the event below!

ANGELS tells the epic story of the ancient war between the Angels and Lucifer's fallen minions. This timeless tale of good versus evil, hope versus despair, angels versus demons, is told through the eyes of Sera, the Angel of Light. Though she is gifted with the power to control light, she aspires to a more heroic role. Lucifer opposes Sera, causing chaos for the Angels and the humans they protect. Sera must find the courage to rise in victory over Lucifer and fulfill her purpose.



The album was recorded at Downtown Music Studios & Smash Studios in New York; The Grove Studios in Somersby, Australia; and Ramrod Studios & 301 Studios in Sydney, Australia. This recording features new musical arrangements from David Holmes and album producer Rich Fowler. The album will be released on Friday, October 27, 2017 and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and other major music retailers. The album is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.

