BWW TV: Fly High with Laura Osnes, Josh Young, Alan H. Green and Robert Cuccioli as They Sing from ANGELS!

Oct. 29, 2017  

Two-time Tony Award-nominee Laura Osnes, Tony Award-nominee Robert Cuccioli, Tony Award-nominee Josh Young, Alan H. Green and the creative team of ANGELS celebrated the release of their studio cast recording earlier this week at The Gold Bar. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the event below!

ANGELS tells the epic story of the ancient war between the Angels and Lucifer's fallen minions. This timeless tale of good versus evil, hope versus despair, angels versus demons, is told through the eyes of Sera, the Angel of Light. Though she is gifted with the power to control light, she aspires to a more heroic role. Lucifer opposes Sera, causing chaos for the Angels and the humans they protect. Sera must find the courage to rise in victory over Lucifer and fulfill her purpose.

The album was recorded at Downtown Music Studios & Smash Studios in New York; The Grove Studios in Somersby, Australia; and Ramrod Studios & 301 Studios in Sydney, Australia. This recording features new musical arrangements from David Holmes and album producer Rich Fowler. The album will be released on Friday, October 27, 2017 and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and other major music retailers. The album is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.

BWW TV: Fly High with Laura Osnes, Josh Young, Alan H. Green and Robert Cuccioli as They Sing from ANGELS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from M. BUTTERFLY on Broadway!
  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line
  • BWW TV: First Look - Teaser Released for Mike Bartlett's CONTRACTIONS Presented by Deafinitely Theatre
  • EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Janel Parrish And Toronto's GREASE Cast Perform 'Grease Is The Word'
  • BWW TV: Jonathan Groff, Caissie Levy & More Let the Sun Shine in Again at 50th Anniversary of HAIR- Watch Highlights!
  • BWW TV: Fly High with Laura Osnes, Josh Young, Alan H. Green and Robert Cuccioli as They Sing from ANGELS!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com