BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Tramell Tillman on Bob Moses

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Tramell Tillman gives us a lesson on Bob Moses.

Tramell Tillman is a DC/MD native. Some of his theatre credits include: Carmen Jones (CSC), Tis Pity She's a Whore (Red Bull), Sweat (Oregon Shakes and Arena), All the Roads Home (Cincinnati Playhouse), Hamlet, The Wiz, (OSF), A Raisin in the Sun, The Tempest (Chautauqua), The Whipping Man (Clarence Brown). He can also be found on television: "Dietland" (AMC), "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX), "The Hunt" (Amazon), "Elementary" (CBS), and "Difficult People" (Hulu). He is a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee MFA program and a former member of the Chautauqua conservatory program. Watch his journey on Facebook, IG: Tramellington, or Twitter: @TramellTillman. Tillman is repped by Principal Entertainment and Boals, Winnett & Associates.





