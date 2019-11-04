BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Gordon Clapp on J. Edgar Hoover

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Gordon Clapp gives us a lesson on J. Edgar Hoover.

Clapp's Broadway credits include: Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony nomination, Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway: Blood From A Stone, Early History Of Fire (New Group) Trick Or Treat (59E59). Regional: Robert Frost: This Verse Business (Merrimack Rep and other venues), Man In The Ring (Huntington Theatre-IRNE Award), Dig (Dorset Theatre Festival), Midvale High School 50th Reunion (Nora Theatre), Doll's House, Trick Or Treat (Northern Stage (VT), Auld Lang Syne, Measure For Measure (Peterborough Players) Art, Our Town, On Golden Pond (New London Barn). Five seasons with Canada's National Arts Centre Theatre Company. Film: Return Of The Secaucus Seven, Eight Men Out, Matewan, Flags Of Our Fathers, Peter And John, Game Plan. Television: "NYPD BLUE" (12 seasons, Emmy, SAG Award), "Damages," "Chicago Fire," "Grey's Anatomy," "Elementary," "Taking Chance," "Deadwood." He and his wife Elisabeth live in Norwich, Vermont and Boston. Website for his one-man Robert Frost: thisversebusiness.com





