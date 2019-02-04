BWW TV Exclusive: THE PROM Cast Brings All That Zazz to Broadway Sessions!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

The cast of The Prom kick ball changed their way to Broadway Sessions recently and brought all the "Zazz"! Cast members Becca Lee, Mary Antonini, Teddy Toye, Joomin Hwang, Jack Sippel, Brittany Zeinstra, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Vasthy Mompoint, Fernell Hogan, Kate Marilley, Jerusha Cavazos and more. Enjoy these highlights from our amazing Prom night along with performances by our Rising Star Lauren Gunn and open mice's Kyle Yampiro and Swedish songbird Ida Tobiasson.

Broadway Sessions returns this week, Thursday, February 7, featuring cast members from King Kong and more.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

