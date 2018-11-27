BWW TV Exclusive: Stars of Tomorrow Warm Up at Broadway Sessions Open Mic Party!

The cold never bothered them anyway! The boldest of the belters braved the storm to come and sing their faces off for our All Open Mic Party. The night was filled with dulcet tones from some of our favorite regulars and some new friends. We even had a few special guests, we'll call the Avenue Q-ties, Jamie Glickman, Lacretta and our very own Imari Hardon.

Don't forget to join us this week for our Off Broadway Extravaganza featuring performances from the casts of The Book of Merman, The Office, The Musical Parody, Frankenstein, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Puffs, The Hidden Ones and more.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

