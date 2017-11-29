BWW TV Exclusive: Patti LuPone Talks Upcoming Guest Role on Disney's VAMPIRINA

Tony-award winner Patti LuPone ("Evita") will lend her voice as Vee's grandmother, 'Nanpire' in Disney's hit animated series VAMPIRINA. In the upcoming episode titled 'Nanpire the Great', Nanpire visits from Transylvania and helps her cook a traditional vampire dish for the class potluck. The episode premieres FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 at 11:00 a.m. EST on Disney Channel. Below, BWW shares an exclusive featurette in which LuPone discusses her role!



Featuring music by Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond ("The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes"), Disney's VAMPIRINA features original songs in each episode performed by the talented voice cast. Van Der Beek, Graham and Crovetti perform the series' theme song. Set in an urban Pennsylvania neighborhood, "Vampirina" is centered around Vee as she settles into her new surroundings, including making friends and attending a new school. Excited to experience everything that the human world has to offer, Vee will learn that while it may be easier to blend in with her peers, it's important to celebrate the differences that make everyone unique. Always by her side, Vee's mom and dad are also adapting to their new life as proprietors of the local Scare B&B, a bed and breakfast for visiting ghouls and goblins.

LuPone most recently starred on Broadway in WAR PAINT. Her other many other memorable shows include WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, SWEENEY TODD, MASTER CLASS and ANYTHING GOES.

