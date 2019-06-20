BWW TV: Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt and More Give a Sneak Peek of Encores! WORKING

First up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Working: A Musical, based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name. Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers-from the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion.

The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms. Directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham, Working: A Musical runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center as part of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season along with Promenade (July 10 & 11) and Road Show (July 24 - 27).

Below, watch as Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt and company give us a sneak peek inside rehearsals and tell us what the show is all about!





Related Articles