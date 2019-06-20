ENCORES!
Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

BWW TV: Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt and More Give a Sneak Peek of Encores! WORKING

Jun. 20, 2019  

First up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Working: A Musical, based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name. Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers-from the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion.

The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms. Directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham, Working: A Musical runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center as part of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season along with Promenade (July 10 & 11) and Road Show (July 24 - 27).

Below, watch as Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt and company give us a sneak peek inside rehearsals and tell us what the show is all about!

BWW TV: Christopher Jackson, Helen Hunt and More Give a Sneak Peek of Encores! WORKING
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: It's Back! Rock Out with a Sneak Peek of the Return of ROCK OF AGES
  • BWW TV: Joe Iconis, Annie Golden & More Explain What BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Is All About!
  • BWW TV: Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Explain What SEA WALL/ A LIFE Is All About!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for Paper Mill Playhouse's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!
  • BWW TV: Michael Urie, Kevin Chamberlin & More Preview Encores! HIGH BUTTON SHOES
  • BWW TV: Watch Michael Urie, Kevin Chamberlin & More Preview Encores! HIGH BUTTON SHOES

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup