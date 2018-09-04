BWW TV: BroadwayHD Releases the Olivier Best Musical Winner JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA

Last week, BroadwayHD released the filmed version of the 2003 Olivier Award winning National Theater production of Jerry Springer THE OPERA. Written by Richard Thomas and Stewart Lee, after it's acclaimed London premiere, the one-of-a-kind show made its way to New York City for a concert staging at Carnegie Hall in 2008, then later as part of the Off Broadway troupe New Group's 2017-18 season.

The New York Times called it "a vulgar romp with elements of high- and low-brow culture - soaring, Handel-like arias juxtaposed with the violent and vulgarity-filled scenes the talk show is known for."

Jerry Springer: THE OPERA tells the story of a day in the job of world famous talk-show host, Jerry Springer. Jerry has to sort out a number of guests' problems; including a man who wants to dress up as a baby, a man with 3 lovers (one of them a transexual) and a fat woman who wants to be a pole dancer. However, on this particular day, something out of the ordinary will happen.

