BWW TV: Broadway Belts Out Kander & Ebb in Rehearsal for AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Gala!

Abingdon Theatre Company has a star-studded gala in the works featuring a musical revue with some of Broadway's best and brightest. And the World Goes 'Round is a stunning musical revue by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the multi Tony Award winning team that wrote Chicago and Cabaret. From Flora the Red Menace to Kiss of the Spider Woman and everything in between, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems including "All that Jazz," "Maybe This Time," "Colored Lights" and "New York, New York," seamlessly woven into an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. And the World Goes 'Round is a celebration of life, love and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

The And The World Goes 'Round gala cast features Nick Adams, Sebastian Arcelus, Jeannette Bayardelle, Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton, Cunio, Tyler Hanes, Jenn Harris, Olivier Award-winner Ruthie Henshall, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jeff Hiller, Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman, Morgan James, Telly Leung, Bianca Marroquín, Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney, Christine Pedi, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Beth Peil, Jelani Remy, Angie L. Schworer, Carrie St. Louis, Ali Stroker, Katie Thompson, and Sally Ann Triplett and more!

The 25th Anniversary Gala will be held Monday, October 23 at 8PM at The Edison Ballroom (240 W. 47th Street), honoring two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the rehearsal room for a special preview below!

