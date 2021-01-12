BWW TV: Beth Leavel Salutes First White House Rescue Dog, Major Biden, With A Song

As the Biden administration prepares to take office, the nation's first presidential rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, prepares to take up residence in the White House.

To celebrate, Tony Award-winning actor Beth Leavel has teamed up with PETA to salute Major with an original show tune all about adoption and how to play safely with a rescued dog. President-Elect Biden famously had to wear a walking boot after tripping over Major.

With lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer Lisa Lambert and music by Adam Overett, the song-"Rescue Dog Major Biden's Tips for a Safe Playtime Experience"-pokes a little lighthearted fun at the president-elect, who fractured his ankle in November while playing with Major: "If you take a bad fall / you'll be wearing a boot / when you play with your rescue dog!"

"The Broadway community has been hit hard by COVID-19, so PETA is honored to have these Broadway powerhouses join us in welcoming the new administration and wishing for a brighter future," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "Despite the bullies who attacked our hometown of D.C., we'll be raising spirits, commemorating those who have been on the front lines during the pandemic, and pushing for compassion for animals across all party lines."

Beth Leavel starred most recently in her 13th Broadway show, The Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winner for Best Musical, The Prom. She was awarded with Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for leading actress in a musical for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen.

Beth also received a Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway as well as receiving a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award nomination for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has made numerous appearances on television and in commercials.