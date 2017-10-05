BWW TV Exclusive - Andrew Rannells Guests & Sings on Disney Jr's VAMPIRINA

Tony nominee Andrew Rannells guest-stars on tomorrow's episode of Disney Junior's new animated series VAMPIRINA, which stars Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as the Hauntley family, friendly vampires who have recently moved from their home in Transylvania to Pennsylvania. Rannells voices King Pepi, a mummy who is an old friend of the Hauntley's. The episode, titled 'Mummy Mayhem,' premieres FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. Check out BWW's exclusive first look below!

Upcoming episodes of the new animated series will feature Broadway's Patti LuPone and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as Elijah on the hit HBO series GIRLS. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's The Intern. He originated the role of Elder Price in THE BOOK OF MORMON, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, he played the role of King George in the smash hit HAMILTON and starred as Hedwig in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. He recently wrapped his latest Broadway performance in FALSETTOS, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Related Articles