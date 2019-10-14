BWW Readers Respond to Cell Phone Use in the Theatre
We asked, and you answered! In her exclusive BroadwayWorld column, Industry Editor Cara Joy David delved into the the evolution of cell phone use in the theatre, from the backlash against Jeremy O. Harris's view of phone use to Freestyle Love Supreme's use of Yondr. We asked our readers to speak up about if inappropriate cell phone use has ruined their theatre experiences. Check out some of the standout answers below, including ones from Broadway's own Eva Noblezada and James Snyder!
yes- livevamaria (@EvaNoblezada) October 13, 2019
Twice today as a matter of fact...- James Snyder (@thejamessnyder) October 14, 2019
Yes. To the point of getting yelled at by some woman about HER usage-- if you NEED your phone to be on/be in constant contact with a babysitter or whomever so damn badly, maybe you shouldn't have came to the show/GOTTEN A FRONT ROW SEAT?!? (Texting. The. Entire. First. Act.)- Mari ? (@starryeyedkid) October 13, 2019
At NYTW Othello. It was the 2nd show. Daniel Craig is just in the beginning of a monologue when a phone goes off. And he just stopped and looked at the person until it was turned off and then continued with the monologue.- Carissa M. a??i????a??i?? (@cdm7rn) October 14, 2019
Yes - cell phones and smart watches glowing every 4 seconds. Can't we all just detach and enjoy a shared experience for two and half hours?- Melanie Dorsey (@meldorsey2) October 13, 2019
At @WaitressMusical an older woman pulled out her phone to play words with friends. The screen was on full brightness and it was during "Everything Changes." I was fuming ?- Tammy (@tammytotz1221) October 14, 2019
Yes, every time in recent memory. Checking messages, texting, taking calls, looking through photos. They need to prohibit phone use, along with the eating of food in plastic bags. FLS locked our phones. It was wonderful.- Carol Bawer (@Shipenby) October 14, 2019
People checking their phone 10+ times during a performance, on FULL brightness. I mean... really?! You're that desperate to talk to people?! I love the opportunity to not use it for two and a half hours!!!- Ria Mitchell (@RiaLMitchell) October 14, 2019
the worst would have to be when I saw Hamilton OBC, right before their TONYS. standing room ticket and the 4 or 5 people in the row in front of me (who spent I'm sure ungodly amounts of money on those tickets) spent the entire show checking their emails. :(- big gay depression (@PaulRaymond716) October 14, 2019
I watched Beetlejuice about 2 months ago and these two french guys kept talking and multiple people had to tell them to shut up. Also, I've seen people snapchatting during shows and that's not okay.- Keira Biala (@keirbear18) October 14, 2019
Some1's phone alarm kept going off in the beginning third of becoming Nancy's act 1 the third time I saw it ........ so that was fun- ?? • 10 'til wicked! (@eurydisea) October 13, 2019
Yes, absolutely. At least a dozen bright screens distracting me in a dark theater. After calling ushers over several times, my companion and i walked out halfway through the first act. I almost swore off Broadway, and this was only back in December.- Phantom Jokes (@PhanJokes) October 13, 2019
I don't like to see shows anymore because the other audience members generally ruin the experience.- Brian Patrick Murphy (@OleMissMurph) October 13, 2019
Opening night of Light in the Piazza at the LA Opera and during the first number SOMEONE'S PHONE STARTS RINGING. They silenced it pretty quickly, but STILL.- anexcitablehistorybuff (@anexcitablehis1) October 14, 2019
Yes. I have a season pass to our theater here that brings in a lot of the national tours and the last 2 shows a phone rang near me, and every single show has multiple people checking their phones or just straight up texting. How can people not unplug long enough to enjoy a show??- Annie (@CoffeeQueen86) October 14, 2019
I saw @HamiltonMusical in New York, a once in a lifetime opportunity. I'm soaking up every moment... when the old man next to me pulled out his bright phone during Burn & decided to text. I never stand up for myself... but snapped & told him to put it away and he refused. Twat.- Em C (@em_cunn) October 14, 2019
We saw @CursedChildNYC on 9/11/19 and 3 cell phones went off, one during each act of the 2 show day until someone in the orchestra yelled "TURN OFF YOUR DAMN PHONES!" it's important I note this was the orchestra, cause I heard it from the balcony. No phones Part 2/Act 2.- a??stage_whorea?? (@btbpdiva9) October 14, 2019
I didn't wake up as early as I did to sit in a rush line for hours for karen or bob to be scrolling through Facebook or WORST answering a goddamn phone call they can take outside. The performers didn't work as hard as they did to be disrespected like that.- ???????? (@yeehawgrandma) October 13, 2019
I was watching Hadestown, a week after it's Tony wins, and the family next to me spent the first half of act two scrolling through yelp and planning their dinner. Meanwhile, I had literally heard this woman say that she had paid 500 a seat, and yet! It was wasted!- Penzi Hill (@HillPenzi) October 14, 2019
EVERY time I go to the theater, be it stage play, musical or movie someone is texting or receiving calls or just surfing and its fucking rude. PERIOD. I can tolerate chatter in a community space but bright cell-phone screens distracts everyone. #NoPhonesInTheaters- Eric (@FinerGround) October 14, 2019
