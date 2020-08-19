BWW Prompts: Which Broadway School Would You Want to Attend?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers which fictional Broadway school they'd like to attend!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where every weekday we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"North Shore High!! [Mean Girls]" @TheresaKent14

"King's College [Hamilton]" @mo2the

"School of Rock!" @K_M_Writes

"Well, Dear Old Shiz, of course! [Wicked]" @Anthony5040

Instagram

"Crunchem Hall [Matilda the Musical] but after Miss Honey takes over obviously." @kugirocks

"The Phantom's lair. Maybe he can teach me how to sing an E6." @ron_horster

"Westerburgh High. [Heathers the Musical] I'm definitely a Heather." @halle.clark.33

"Middlesbrough High School from Be More Chill. Where else can you get to know about a super computer from Japan in the very bathroom of the school?!!" @evan_hansen_16

"Whichever one got the actors into a Broadway show." @oscars_on_the_couch

Facebook

"Hogwarts!! [Harry Potter and the Cursed Child]" Krista Cannon Salvati

"NY High School for the Performing Arts [Fame: The Musical]" Leslie Ufford

"Harvard duh! Who wouldn't want to be besties with Elle Woods??!! [Legally Blonde]" Anna Taitano

"Rydell High [Grease] (I think I could handle being a Pink Lady)." Corina Ashley

