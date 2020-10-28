BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Would You Vote for in a Presidential Race?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

BWW readers pick a Broadway characters for president!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Aaron Burr, sir. He knows duels are dumb and immature." @shawnproctor

"Jean Valjean. Need I say more?" @JusticeWinter7

"Miss Elle Woods" @clearakimberly

"Captain Von Trapp" @Joe_A_Cross

"I think Eliza Hamilton would be great as our leader." @RoxanneCam1012

Instagram

"Karen Smith, obviously, because if she could change the world she'd make us have world peace...and also Halloween, every single day." angelinadawn._

"Jack Kelly for sure. He may not be the smartest but he knows what he's talking about (maybe)" music_altrash

"Easy, Elphaba. Two words, defying gravity." terryjones_rickygervais

"Atticus Finch-hands down! He's everything we need in a leader right now: honorable, respectful to others, smart, compassionate, and inclusive." tess.murphy

"Orpheus from Hadestown because he can see the world as it could be in spite of the way that it is." jaydendurksen

Facebook

"Angelica Schuyler: 'I don't want a revolution; I want a revelation!'" Alberta Browne

"Caroline Thibodeaux: The President of the United States." Tim Stuff

"Dolly Levi" Janet Moskowitz

"J Pierpont Finch. Once at the top, he'd make things right for the 98% with Brotherhood of Man." Ron Wells

"Anyone but the character there now." Nadine Greene Johnson

Related Articles