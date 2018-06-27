BWW Poll Results: Readers Want a Prince Musical to Head to Broadway Next!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage announced that they are developing a stage musical inspired by the life of "The King of Pop." The new musical, as yet untitled, will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph. The musical is expected to arrive on Broadway in 2020.

With a King of Pop musical on the way, we were curious about which which musical phenomenon you'd like to see on a Broadway stage next. The people have spoken!

Since The Cher Show just begun previews in Chicago and a Michael Jackson musical is now in the works, we want to know: what superstar would you like to see as a Broadway musical next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) June 26, 2018

