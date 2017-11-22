BWW Morning Brief November 22th, 2017: JERSEY BOYS Begins Previews, Barbra Streisand on Netflix, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Producer Paula Wagner announces PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway Friday, July 20, 2018 atThe Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thurday, August 16, 2018.. (more...)

2) Man is Arrested for Selling Fake Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN

According to ABC 7 New York, Bruno Lisa has been arrested after being accused of selling fake tickets to Dear Evan Hansen. A man thought he had found cheap seats for one of Ben Platt's final performances but when he showed up at the box office he found out that the tickets were fake. Several more victims have now come forward, according to police.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: First Look - Barbra Streisand Talks Netflix Special & More on Today's ELLEN

On today's ELLEN, music icon Barbra Streisand sat down with host Ellen Degeneres to talk about her new Netflix special, 'Barbra: The Music ... the Mem'ries ... the Magic!' Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

4) Beth Leavel, Bob Martin, and More Original Cast Members Will Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert at 54 Below

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) will present The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert at 54 Below on Monday, January 8th, 2018. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as The Perfect Broadway Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone has music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: Showtunes Are Re-Imagined in Starry New Album For BCEFA; Stephen Schwartz and Ryan Edward Armstrong Talk CROSSROADS

Singer and arranger Ryan Edward Armstrong has collaborated with some of Broadway's brightest talents to produce the upcoming album CROSSROADS. Stephen Schwartz, who has two of his tunes featured on the record, sat down for this exclusive video interview with Armstrong and YouTube personality Andy Lalwani.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-JERSEY BOYS begins previews off-Broadway tonight!

-Previews begin for ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse tonight!

-Gunhild Carling and Friends come to 54 Below!

-Barbra Streisand Film Concert BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC premieres globally on Netflix today!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our review of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at the August Wilson Theatre!

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Set Your DVR... Netflix premieres concert special BARBRA: THE MUSIC...THE MEM'RIES...THE MAGIC! at 12:01am PST

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON alum Jordan Fisher won Dancing With The Stars last night!

There aren't words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you. pic.twitter.com/n1rrOW5QvH - Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) November 22, 2017

Social Butterfly: Jason Mraz discusses how Sara Bareilles influenced his journey to Broadway.

From the "What's Inside" album to the Broadway stage, @jason_mraz talks @SaraBareilles' influence on his journey to Broadway! pic.twitter.com/EJiukSnHAI - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) November 21, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Richard Kind, who turns 61 today!

Richard Kind, a Drama Desk Award winner and Tony nominee for the Broadway hit The Big Knife, is an accomplished stage, screen and television actor who continues to redefine the term character actor. Kind is starring as Sam Meyers in the Amazon Original Series Red Oaks. He appeared in the 2013 Best Picture Academy Award-winning Argo. Additional film credits include The Visitor and The Station Agent, among many others, as well as voicing characters in A Bug's Life and Cars. In television, besides his infamous roles on Spin City and Mad About You, Kind starred in the acclaimed HBO series Luck, has guest starred on many shows, and has had recurring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm and Gotham.On stage, Kind has starred in the smash hit Broadway musical The Producers, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Candide, and Bounce, among others. Kind started his career in Chicago with the Practical Theatre Company, founded by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hill and Gary Kroeger.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

