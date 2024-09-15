Marsha Mason Steps in for Mia Farrow in THE ROOMMATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Times reports that Marsha Mason is stepping in for Mia Farrow in The Roommate on Broadway. Farrow tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, September 14th, according to a now-deleted post on her official X account.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Saturday, September 14 matinee and evening performances were canceled. Mason plans to go on for the Sunday, September 15th matinee, and will be performing with a script in hand.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Mason, best known for her performance in The Goodbye Girl, is currently serving as the production's Associate Director.

The Roommate, written by Jen Silverman and directed by Jack O'Brien opened at the Booth Theatre on September 12. Performances are currently scheduled to run through December 15, 2024.

Sharon has never had a roommate before. But after her divorce, she needs a housemate to pay the bills. That's when Robyn (Patti LuPone) arrives. The Roommate by Jen Silverman is about an unexpected, life-changing friendship that's both funny and deeply moving, between two very different middle-aged women as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the dream of reinvention.



The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Marsha Mason and Simone Sault (associate directors), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig and makeup design). David Yazbek will be providing original music.

About Marsha Mason

Marsha Mason is a four-time Academy Award nominee for her starring roles in The Goodbye Girl (BAFTA nomination), Chapter Two, Only When I Laugh and Cinderella Liberty. Mason has received Golden Globe Awards for her film roles and an Emmy Award nomination for “Frasier”. TV credits include “Grace and Frankie”, “The Middle”, “The Good Wife” and “Madam Secretary”. Broadway roles: Impressionism with Jeremy Irons, Steel Magnolias, The Night of the Iguana, King Richard III, and Cactus Flower. She has directed productions of Steel Magnolias, An Act of God, Chapter Two as well co-directing and starring in Lost In Yonkers at Hartford Stage. On Broadway she was Associate Director with Jack O’Brian for All My Sons starring Annette Benning. This past year Marsha starred in All My Sons at Hartford Stage and as Madame Armfeldt in the Lincoln Center production of Steven Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in Concert.