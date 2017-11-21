Beth Leavel, Bob Martin, and More Original Cast Members Will Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert at 54 Below

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) will present The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert at 54 Below on Monday, January 8th, 2018. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical," The Drowsy Chaperone has music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

The concert will include Original Broadway Cast members Beth Leavel (Bandstand), Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), Stacia Fernandez (Bandstand, Paper Mill Playhouse), Linda Griffin (Something Rotten!), Eddie Korbich (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Jason Kravits (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kecia Lewis (Marie and Rosetta), Angela Pupello (ABC's Ten Days in the Valley), Kilty Reidy (Billy Elliot, 2nd National Tour), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia), Joey Sorge (A Bronx Tale) and Patrick Wetzel (Billy Elliot, 2nd National Tour) with Music Direction by Phil Reno (Something Rotten!). Additional casting will be announced soon.

The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 8th at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. The cover charge starts at $50, premium seating starts at $95 and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

A portion of the proceeds will support NAMT, a not-for-profit organization, whose programs include the 30th Annual Festival of New Musicals, which will take place on October 25-26, 2018 at New World Stages.

NAMT's Festival of New Musicals has showcased 252 shows by 478 writers over the last 29 years. Musicals NAMT has helped develop include Broadway's Come From Away, The Drowsy Chaperone, It Shoulda Been You, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Story of My Life. Off Broadway successes include The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, I Love You Because, The Memory Show, Nobody Loves You, Ordinary Days, OTHELLO: The Remix, See Rock City and Other Destinations, Songs for a New World, Striking 12 and Vanities.

This concert is produced for NAMT by Ciera Iveson with Karin Nilo.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre, founded in 1985, is a national service organization dedicated to the musical theatre community. Our mission is to advance musical theatre by nurturing the creation, development, production and presentation of new musicals, and to provide a forum for musical theatre professionals to share resources and exchange information. Our 205 members, located throughout 31 states and abroad, are some of the leading producers of musical theatre in the world and include theatres, presenting organizations, higher education programs and individual producers. www.namt.org

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles