BWW Exclusive: Showtunes Are Re-Imagined in Starry New Album For BCEFA; Stephen Schwartz and Ryan Edward Armstrong Talk CROSSROADS

Singer and arranger Ryan Edward Armstrong has collaborated with some of Broadway's brightest talents to offer the upcoming album CROSSROADS.

The Crossroads Recording Project is a re-imagining of Broadway showtunes, featuring collaborations with Broadway stars and artists from across the country to benefit the Rising Star Project at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, The Northwest Choirs and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Stephen Schwartz, who has two of his most beloved tunes featured on the record, sat down for this exclusive video interview with Armstrong and YouTube personality Andy Lalwani.

Armstrong, who sings and provides new arrangements on the album, is joined by Broadway's Angel Reda (Chicago, War Paint), Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Guys and Dolls), Matt Rosell (Les Miserables), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet...) and Allen Fitzpatrick (Damn Yankees, 42nd Street, Memphis).

Expect to hear numbers including "Live In Living Color" (Catch Me If You Can), "Take A Chance On Me" (Little Women), "Who Will Love Me As I Am?" (Side Show), "As Long As You're Mine" (Wicked), "I Turned The Corner" (Thoroughly Modern Millie), "A Little Fall Of Rain" (Les Misérables), "You're Gonna Love Tomorrow" (Follies), "Impossible" (A Funny Thing Happened...), "The Night Was Alive" (Titanic), "The Company Way" (How to Succeed in Business), "Passeggiatta" (The Light In The Piazza), "Now, Later, Soon" (A Little Night Music), "All I Ask Of You" (Phantom Of The Opera) and "Crazier Than You" (The Addams Family).

CROSSROADS will release on World AIDS Day (Dec. 1, 2017) on all major music platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

CROSSROADS is produced by Roven Records in association with AKA Studio Productions. Album artwork was provided by the the one and only Squiggs.

To follow the album visit @crossroadsalbum on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or on the web at www.rovenrecords.com.

Armstrong has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Central Washington University. He's performed in off-Broadway shows, including Pete the Cat and Orphans and Outsiders, and most recently finished TheatreWorks USA's national tour of Teacher from the Black Lagoon. Learn more at ryanedwardarmstrong.com.





