BWW Morning Brief January 11th, 2018: JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART Opens Tonight, and More!

by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2018

Tony Award Winner John Rubinstein will star in an AEA staged reading of the new musical The Sycamore Street Kite Flying Club, with a score by veteran theater composer and conductor, Roy M. Rogosin, and a libretto by Juliana Jones, which will be presented at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theater on Thursday, January 25th at 7pm. Eric Paul Vitale will direct with musical direction by Stephen Purdy.. (more...)

2) Tony Winners Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall to Star in TNT Futuristic Thriller SNOWPIERCER

by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2018

Turner's TNT has ordered to series the futuristic thriller SNOWPIERCER, based on the hit movie of the same name. The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Tony Award and Grammy Award winner Daveed Diggs (HAMILTON), and Tony Award and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH).. (more...)

3) Constantine Maroulis to Star in Virginia Musical Theatre's Limited Engagement of JEKYLL & HYDE

by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2018

Virginia Musical Theatre announces the limited engagement of the epic gothic musical, JEKYLL & HYDE, at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, March 2-4. Tony-nominated Broadway star Constantine Maroulis will make his VMT debut in the title role. Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the sweeping rock musical, JEKYLL & HYDE, will be directed by VMT Artistic Director Chip Gallagher, with musical direction from Nathan Matthews and choreography by Jeff Warner.. (more...)

by Stephanie Wild - January 10, 2018

Good morning BroadwayWorld! Today's top stories: Jake Shears made his Broadway debut in KINKY BOOTS, HAMILTON gets some lyric changes across the sea, and more!. (more...)

5) Judy McLane to Star in NEXT TO NORMAL in Syracuse

by BWW News Desk - January 10, 2018

The rock musical Next to Normal has an impressive record. It won three Tony Awards in 2009, including the award for Best Original Score, and it is one of only nine musicals ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (2010). It is an emotional powerhouse of a play that demands excellence in performance, and artistic director Robert Hupp has assembled a cast capable of delivering every nuanced note when Next to Normal begins its run at Syracuse Stage on Jan. 24.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART opens tonight at the American Airlines Theatre!

-THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG hosts a fan appreciation night tonight!

-The Mad Ones' MILES FOR MARY begins previews off-Broadway tonight!

-THOM PAIN, starring Rainn Wilson, is now available on BroadwayHD!

-TRIAL, a new play by Ashley Griffin and directed by Lori Petty, begins performances tonight!

-The Tank's world premiere of PILLOWTALK by Kyoung's Pacific Beat begins performances tonight as part of The Exponential Festival at The Tank!

BWW Exclusive: Watch our exclusive interview with the cast of RELEVANCE, where Jayne Houdyshell and company explain what it's all about!

Set Your DVR... Bernadette Peters stops by NBC's TODAY this morning to talk about HELLO, DOLLY!

What we're geeking out over: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG will hold a fan appreciation night at their show tonight, January 11.

What we're listening to: Check out the new episode of the podcast BROADWAYSTED where the crew ranks their favorite movie musicals and chats with the cast of the off-Broadway FRIENDS musical!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda visited COME FROM AWAY and SWEENEY TODD yesterday! Photos were posted to Twitter from Miranda, the show's official accounts, and multiple cast members!

Cod damn you Canadians for the 100 minutes wherein I constantly blinked back tears of gratitude for cheering for kindness & decency & your wonderful show pic.twitter.com/mpmiVITZwL - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 10, 2018

Just another Wednesday night at the pie shop ... except the genius of stage and screen @Lin_Manuel happened to be in the front row!!!! ???????? #brilliantman #nbd pic.twitter.com/yBbJ7poDHS - Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) January 11, 2018

