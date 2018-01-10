BWW Morning Brief January 10th, 2018: Jake Shears in KINKY BOOTS, HAMILTON Lyric Changes, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Walter McBride - January 09, 2018

Jake Shears, lead singer of the glam pop group Scissor Sisters, made his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price', succeeding Stark Sands beginning yesterday, Monday, January 8, 2018. He will play for a limited run through Sunday, April 1, 2018. The same night returning to the cast as 'Lola' was J. Harrison Ghee, who succeeded Billy Porter.. (more...)

2) Miranda Reveals Three 'Tiny Lyric Tweaks' to West End's HAMILTON Production

by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018

Today, Miranda took to Twitter to reveal that three tiny tweaks were made to the show's lyrics in order to clarify a few things for audiences across the pond.. (more...)

3) HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets on Broadway Through January 2019

by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will become available on Monday, January 15 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan is an innovative new technology from Ticketmaster that combats bots and scalpers, helping shows like HAMILTON level the playing field so fans get better access to real tickets.. (more...)

4) Beth Malone Joins ANGELS IN AMERICA, Full Cast Announced

by BWW News Desk - January 09, 2018

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tony-nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) joins the cast of Broadway's Angels in America. She will play at select performances in the role of 'The Angel.' Also new to the cast is: Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova and Lucy York.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of COME FROM AWAY

by Alan Henry - January 09, 2018

Come From Away is now onstage in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage - Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre until February 3. 2018. The Winnipeg engagement is completely sold out. The show then travels to Toronto with performances beginning February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The Toronto engagement is an open-ended run with tickets currently on sale until September 2, 2018.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Martha Graham Dance Company presents the NEW@Graham event tonight, which will offer a sneak peek at choreographer Virginie Mécène's new work for Graham 2.

-New musical GOING SOUTH presents a workshop production tonight at Dixon Place!

-Classic NYC folk band The Washington Squares will reunite for their first concert date in 25 years at New York's City Winery tonight!

-Sarah Rothenberg's A PROUST SONATA begins performances tonight at FIAF!

-Sinking Ship's A HUNGER ARTIST returns to Connelly Theater for seven performances only, beginning tonight!

-BATTLEGROUND By Ryan McNamara, presented by Works & Process at the Guggenheim, begins performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos from a Meet the Cast event with the cast of Vineyard Theatre's THE AMATEURS!

What we're geeking out over: The Broadway League has revealed the 2016-2017 Broadway audience demographics! Click here to read their findings.

What we're watching: Check out this first look at the series premiere of theatre-themed NBC drama, RISE.

Social Butterfly: WAITRESS on Twitter shared a new "What's Inside the Box?" video with Sara Bareilles where she announced just who would be extending their run in the show...

The "What's Inside Box" is back, but @SaraBareilles is skipping the clues this time. Who's Inside? Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/0xa71xCXiZ - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) January 9, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James LaPine, who turns 69 today!

James Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He has frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn. He and Sondheim have also collaborated on Sunday in the Park with George, Passion, and Sondheim on Sondheim. He's collaborated with Finn on The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A New Brain, and Little Miss Sunshine. He directed the 2012 revival of Annie, and wrote the screenplay for the 2014 Into The Woods film.

