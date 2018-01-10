John Rubinstein to Star in THE SYCAMORE STREET KITE FLYING CLUB at Lincoln Center

Tony Award Winner John Rubinstein will star in an AEA staged reading of the new

musical The Sycamore Street Kite Flying Club, with a score by veteran theater composer and conductor, Roy M. Rogosin, and a libretto by Juliana Jones, which will be presented at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theater on Thursday, January 25th at 7pm. Eric Paul Vitale will direct with musical direction by Stephen Purdy.

Leading a cast spanning three generations, Rubinstein will create the role of Chuckles, a retired psychiatrist and the tie that binds his neighborhood - and neighbors - together. When Chuckles is dealt an unexpected and life-threatening hand, the choice he has to make affects everyone who loves him, and even some who don't. A heartwarming story of the courage it takes to choose, this humorous and unexpectedly optimistic tale is one that lifts the spirit and soars with hope.

The cast also includes Jane Seaman, Diane Findley, Michael McGurk, Miles Wingett, Kendall Purdy, Dean Cestari, Madeleine Corliss, Molly Coyne, Anna Raful, Matthew Krob, Ian Saraceni, Dalye Vander Sande, Erin Evers, Eilis Quinn, Jerome Hardeman, Alex Perez, David Beris, Melodie Wolford, Jennifer Mara, Martin Baron Weiss, Nicole Weitzman, & Isaak Olson.

Immediately after the reading, a short post-show conversation will be led by the director.

For reservations please email sycamorestreetkite@gmail.com

Location:

Clark Studio Theater, Lincoln Center

The Rose Building, 165 West 65th St, 7th Floor





