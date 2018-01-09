Photo Flash: First Look - Series Premiere of Theater-Themed NBC Drama RISE

Below, check out first-look photos from the Series Premiere of NBC's new theater-themed drama RISE. The show premieres on Tuesday, March 13 at 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC and stars Broadway alum Josh Radnor (DISGRACED), Rosie Perez (FISH IN THE DARK) Auli'i Cravalho (MOANA), and Damon J. Gillespie (NEWSIES).

From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in UNEXPECTED places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.



The cast also includes Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk. Jason Katims serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee executive produce. Mike Cahill directs and executive produces the pilot.

Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC

