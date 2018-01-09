Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away is now onstage in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage - Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre until February 3. 2018. The Winnipeg engagement is completely sold out. The show then travels to Toronto with performances beginning February 13, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The Toronto engagement is an open-ended run with tickets currently on sale until September 2, 2018.

The cast of Come From Away includes Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestri and Cailin Stadnyk.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley (Memphis), musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story).

COME FROM AWAY will launch a third company, a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

COME FROM AWAY's original Broadway cast recording is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein served as album producers. COME FROM AWAY is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information visit TheMusicalCompany.com.

The Mark Gordon Company will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of COME FROM AWAY. Two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, will adapt the feature screenplay for the project and Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley will direct. MGC's Mark Gordon will produce.

COME FROM AWAY was developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project (Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, ON), and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. It was also part of the National Alliance of Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in New York 2013. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA, also provided development support.



