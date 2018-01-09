Photo Coverage: Jake Shears Makes his Broadway Debut In KINKY BOOTS

Jake Shears, lead singer of the glam pop group Scissor Sisters, made his Broadway debut as "Charlie Price", succeeding Stark Sands beginning yesterday, Monday, January 8, 2018. He will play for a limited run through Sunday, April 1, 2018. The same night returning to the cast as "Lola" was J. Harrison Ghee, who succeeded Billy Porter.

"I have been dreaming of doing Broadway, and my wish got answered tenfold," Shears said. "I couldn't be more excited about doing Kinky Boots on Broadway; it's going to be a delicious challenge! Believe it or not, they're going to be the first stilettos I'll ever have worn. My feet are so big, I've never seen a pair that would actually fit me."

"Being on Broadway has been my ultimate bucket list goal since I was eight years old so I'm so excited to join such an incredible cast to share this special story!!," Maldonado said.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Jake Shears is the lead singer and primary songwriter for the multiplatinum-selling glam rock band Scissor Sisters. Born in Arizona, he grew up in the Seattle area before moving to New York City, where he studied fiction writing at The New School. He wrote the music for Tales of the City, a 2011 stage musical based on Armistead Maupin's best-selling book series of the same name. He divides his time between Los Angeles and New Orleans. Jake Shears recently finished his debut solo album, which will be released in 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles