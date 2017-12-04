BWW Morning Brief December 4th, 2017: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Opening, GYPSY OF THE YEAR, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - December 03, 2017

On last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, host Saoirse Ronan attempted to teach people how to pronounce her name correctly through a little ditty that sounds an awful lot like Liza Minnelli's 'Liza with a Z'.. (more...)

2) Who's Telling the Story? Meet the Full Company of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Opening Tonight on Broadway

by Meet the Cast - December 03, 2017

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island officially opens tonight, December 3rd, at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC), and is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown. Scroll down to learn more about the company and watch highlights from the show!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Musical Makes a Splash on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by TV News Desk - December 03, 2017

The cast and creative team of Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL were profiled on this morning's CBS SUNDAY MORNING. The show, which began preview performances on Monday, November 6th will officially open tomorrow, Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre.. (more...)

4) Richard Jay-Alexander Talks Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt for York Theatre Gala

by BWW Features - December 03, 2017

This Weekend we reached out to Richard to fill us in on the event and what attendees can look forward to. We found him in the midst of rehearsals and planning for the event to take place at The Asia Society with cocktails beginning at 6:00 PM and the Award Presentation starting at 8:00 PM.. (more...)

5) Met Opera Conductor James Levine Accused of Sexual Abuse

by BWW News Desk - December 03, 2017

The New York Times has announced that the Metropolitan Opera is opening an investigation into claims against conductor James Levine, alleging sexual abuse. Over a year ago, a man filed a police report saying Levine had abused him in the 1980's. The Met was made aware of this report but did not act on it until recent media inquiries were made into Levine's conduct.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS opens tonight at the Palace Theatre!

-Laura Benanti, Amy Schumer, Lesli Margherita, Javier Munoz and more appear at BC/EFA's 29th Annual GYPSY OF THE YEAR tonight!

-Christy Altomare, Jessie Mueller and more join Chita Rivera for Art Attack Foundation Benefit at Birdland tonight!

-DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Rachel Bay Jones performs at 20th Anniversary Food Allergy Ball tonight!

-Neil Patrick Harris celebrates his debut middle-grade novel "The Magic Misfits" tonight at Symphony Space!

-Judy Kaye, Norm Lewis, Betsy Wolfe, Christopher Sieber and more perform at York Theatre's 26th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Gala tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out an exclusive video from the red carpet at the opening night of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!

What we're geeking out over: Enjoy this behind the scenes video, giving you a sneak peek into the new technology upgrade to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular!

What we're listening to: Elaine Paige Presents Showstoppers From Musicals 2017 was released on December 1.

Musical theatre lovers are in for a treat with the release of Elaine Paige Presents Showstoppers From The Musicals - the definitive 3-CD collection celebrating both the best and most successful musicals from stage and screen, curated especially by Elaine Paige. Spanning classic West End productions such as The Phantom Of The Opera and Wicked through to the latest hit shows including 42nd Street, Cabaret, Annie and Footloose as well as big screen musicals such as Chicago and Beauty and the Beast, the album has something for everyone! Featuring 60 of the best loved and most memorable songs from stage and screen, including I Dreamed a Dream and Let It Go, the album features performances from a glittering line up of stars including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Idina Menzel, Susan Boyle, Il Divo, Michael Crawford, Liza Minnelli, Ariana Grande & John Legend and many more including,of course, Elaine Paige herself!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed on Twitter yesterday that he and his wife Vanessa are expecting a second child!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles