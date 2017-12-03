VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Musical Makes a Splash on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

The cast and creative team of Broadway's SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL were profiled on this morning's CBS SUNDAY MORNING. The show, which began preview performances on Monday, November 6th will officially open tomorrow, Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre. "I think to start, it is immediately, recognizably 'SpongeBob,'" shares Ethan Slater, who takes on the role of the iconic sea sponge. "From the sky flowers, to the colors, to the palette, the jokes feel like the characters that you know and love." Watch the segment in full below!

SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau. The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

