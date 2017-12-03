Met Opera Conductor James Levine Accused of Sexual Abuse

The New York Times has revealed that the Metropolitan Opera is opening an investigation into claims against conductor James Levine, alleging sexual abuse. Over a year ago, a man filed a police report saying Levine had abused him in the 1980's. The Met was made aware of this report but did not act on it until recent media inquiries were made into Levine's conduct.

The man, who was 15 at the time, alleges that the abuse continued for years and included meetings in hotels where Levine would touch him and masturbate in front of him. According to the New York Post, the man said "I began seeing a 41-year-old man when I was 15, without really understanding I was really 'seeing' him. It nearly destroyed my family and almost led me to suicide."

Peter Gelb, general manager at the Met, made an official statement saying, "This first came to the Met's attention when the Illinois police investigation was opened in October of 2016. At the time Jim said that the charges were completely false, and we didn't hear anything further from the police. We need to determine if these charges are true."

Meanwhile the Met has tweeted that they have every intention of fully investigating the claims made against Levine:

We are deeply disturbed by the news articles that are being published online today about James Levine. We are working on an investigation w outside resources to determine whether charges of sexual misconduct in the 1980s are true, so that we can take appropriate action. - Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) December 3, 2017

Over the course of his career, Levine has conducted more than 2,560 performances at the Met in a broad-ranging repertory. He served as the company's Music Director from 1976 to 2016 and retired at the end of 2016 to become the Met's first Music Director Emeritus.

