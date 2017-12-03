VIDEO: Live From the Red Carpet at the Opening of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

It's the big night for the company of Once On This Island! The show opens tonight, December 3, at the Circle in the Square. Follow along with our Facebook Live video, featuring Richie Ridge, as the stars arrive on the red carpet!

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune-guided by the island gods-sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart. The exuberant score by Tony Award® winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.

