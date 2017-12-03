BWW TV: Lights Up on the Bright New Technology at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular!

Dec. 3, 2017  

Christmastime is here! Embraced by generations of families, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (running now through January 1, 2018) is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the unmistakable spirit of Christmas in New York comes alive.

The 2017 production features stunning Rockettes dance numbers and magnificent costumes and has undergone a complete technological overhaul and now includes digital projections that extend to all eight of Radio City Music Hall's iconic proscenium arches, making audiences feel like they are part of the show.

broadwayWorld has a special sneak peek of this year's tech update and we're taking you behind the scenes below!

BWW TV: Lights Up on the Bright New Technology at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

TV - Press Previews Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Lights Up on the Bright New Technology at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular!
  • BWW TV: Get Into the Holiday Spirit in Rehearsal with the Cast of KRIS KRINGLE!
  • BWW TV: Travel Back to the 90s with Highlights from CRUEL INTENTIONS in Rehearsal!
  • BWW TV: What's THE CHILDREN All About? The Broadway-Bound Company Explains!
  • BWW TV: The Doctor Is In! Watch Jason Mraz Get Into Character with Songs from WAITRESS
  • BWW TV: Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Michael Arden and More Talk Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND; Plus 'Waiting for Life' Preview!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com