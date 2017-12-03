BWW TV: Lights Up on the Bright New Technology at the Radio City Christmas Spectacular!

Christmastime is here! Embraced by generations of families, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (running now through January 1, 2018) is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the unmistakable spirit of Christmas in New York comes alive.

The 2017 production features stunning Rockettes dance numbers and magnificent costumes and has undergone a complete technological overhaul and now includes digital projections that extend to all eight of Radio City Music Hall's iconic proscenium arches, making audiences feel like they are part of the show.

broadwayWorld has a special sneak peek of this year's tech update and we're taking you behind the scenes below!

