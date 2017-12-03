VIDEO: SNL Parodies 'Liza with a Z' in Saoirse Ronan Opening Monologue

Dec. 3, 2017  

On last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, host Saoirse Ronan (Broadway's THE CRUCIBLE) attempted to teach people how to pronounce her name correctly through a little ditty that sounds an awful lot like Liza Minnelli's 'Liza with a Z'. Check out the opening monologue below!

