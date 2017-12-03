VIDEO: SNL Parodies 'Liza with a Z' in Saoirse Ronan Opening Monologue

On last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, host Saoirse Ronan (Broadway's THE CRUCIBLE) attempted to teach people how to pronounce her name correctly through a little ditty that sounds an awful lot like Liza Minnelli's 'Liza with a Z'. Check out the opening monologue below!

"Saturday Night Live," NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters its newest season in September for another year of laughs, surprises and great performances. The program has won 45 Emmy Awards and now holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 187 nominations. "SNL" has been honored twice, in 1990 and 2009, with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as "truly a national institution."

"Saturday Night Live" was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week.

Related Articles