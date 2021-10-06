Wake Up With BWW 10/6: DISNEY PRINCESS Concert Tour Cancelled, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tour Cast, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) Breaking: Disney Princess: The Concert Tour Cancels All 2021 Performances

by BWW Staff

Disney Princess - The Concert, the spin-off Disney sanctioned iteration of the popular cabaret series the Broadway Princess Party, has cancelled all upcoming performances through the end of 2021. The show was set to launch a tour in Macon, GA next month. . (more...)

2) Kate Burton, Alex Newell & More Join A CHRISTMAS CAROL National Tour Led by Bradley Whitford

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been announced today for the First National Tour of A Christmas Carol with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) joining the previously announced Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge).. (more...)

3) Alice Ripley Will Lead Immersive NEXT TO NORMAL in Spain

by Nicole Rosky

NEXT TO NORMAL is set to premiere next summer in Barcelona with a 100% immersive format. The production will be led by Alice Ripley, who won a Tony Award in 2009 for originating the role of Diana.. (more...)

4) Photos: Get A First Look At Nicholas Barsach, Morgan Siobhan Green, Levi Kreis, & Kimberly Marable in HADESTOWN On Tour

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the national touring cast of Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.. (more...)

5) Jeremy O. Harris Is Withdrawing SLAVE PLAY from CTG Season of Disproportionately Male Playwrights

by Nicole Rosky

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris' Tony-nominated Slave Play was set to arrive on the west coast next year as a part of Center Theatre Group's new season; however, the show may not run as planned. Harris writes in a tweet today that he is withdrawing the play from the season to make room for works from young, female playwrights.. (more...)

Broadway News:

Photos: First Look at Norm Lewis, Cleo King, Michael Urie & More in CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway

Production photos have been released of CHICKEN & BISCUITS, the new comedy written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, making its Broadway premiere at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street.) The play began previews Thursday, September 23, 2021, and will celebrate its Opening Night this Sunday, October 10, 2021, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK Will Be Developed Into a Broadway Musical

The Hollywood Reported has revealed that stage and screen producer and director James D. Stern has acquired the rights to develop Silver Linings Playbook- the 2012 film starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence- into a musical theater production.

What we're geeking out over:

Funko Announces Limited Edition HAMILTON 'Marquis de Lafayette' Pop Figure

Funko has announced that it will release a new limited edition Hamilton figurine, Marquis de Lafayette, for this year's New York Comic Con! In lieu of its usual in-person exhibit, Funko will be offering all their exclusive Pops online in their virtual shop! Learn more here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Arden, who turns 39 today!

Arden is a Tony-nominated director for his revival of Spring Awakening. The acclaimed production transferred from Deaf West Theater in Los Angeles to Broadway in fall 2015. He also won the Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Director of a Musical and was nominated for a Drama Desk award for the production.

Michael made his Broadway debut in Deaf West Theater and the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Big River. Other directing credits include My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theater; Merrily We Roll Along at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles, where he is currently the Artist in Residence; LA Ronde for his company, the Forest of Arden; and For the Record: John Hughes in LA and NYC. His production of The Pride opened at the Wallis Annenberg Center in June 2017. Other theatre credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Times they are a Changin', Ragtime (Avery Fisher), It's Only Life, Swimming in the Shallows, Ace, Juno, As You Like It, The Winter's Tale, The Secret Garden, Pippin (Mark Taper Forum), and Aspects of Love at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. Michael's film work includes Source Code, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Bride Wars and So B It.

He has also worked extensively in TV, most notably on FX and Fox's "Anger Management." Other TV credits include "GCB," "Nurse Jackie," "Royal Pains," "Unforgettable," "Off the Map," "Kings," "The Closer," "The Forgotten," "Bones," "The Return of Jezebel James," "Cashmere Mafia," "Grey's Anatomy," and "NUMB3RS." Concert work includes singing with Barbra Streisand, Chris Botti, and performances at 54 BELOW, Feinstein's at the Regency and Joe's Pub. Michael is an alum of The Interlochen Arts Academy and The Juilliard School.

