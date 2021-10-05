Breaking: Disney Princess: The Concert Tour Cancels All 2021 Performances

BroadwayWorld has learned that Disney Princess - The Concert, the spin-off Disney sanctioned iteration of the popular cabaret series the Broadway Princess Party, has cancelled all upcoming performances through the end of 2021. The show was set to launch a tour in Macon, GA next month.

In an exclusive statement, a representative for the production said "Out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families, Disney Princess - The Concert shows scheduled to take place between November 1 and December 12, 2021 are being rescheduled to 2022. While purchased tickets will be honored for any rescheduled shows where possible, please contact your point of purchase for all options, including refunds. If your show has unfortunately not been rescheduled at this time, please contact your point of purchase for a full refund. Shows scheduled between February 1 and April 16, 2022 remain as planned."

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Be their guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed stars sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories. They invite you to become part of their world... dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert.

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.