Funko Announces Limited Edition HAMILTON 'Marquis de Lafayette' Pop Figure

Funko has announced that it will release a new limited edition Hamilton figurine, Marquis de Lafayette, for this year's New York Comic Con!

In lieu of its usual in-person exhibit, Funko will be offering all their exclusive Pops online in their virtual shop! Learn more here!

Get your first look at the Lancelot of the Revolutionary set in Pop form here:

The first Hamilton Funko Pops were released in summer 2021. Figurines include Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, and the Schuyler sisters.

Hamilton is the revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.