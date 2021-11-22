Wake Up With BWW 11/22: New WEST SIDE STORY Trailer, CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Cast of Chicago

Today's top stories include an all new trailer for West Side Story, a new block of tickets being released for Chicago, and more!

Plus, the English National Opera has partnered with Netflix to produce "Tiger King 2: The TikTopera", the world's first operatic reimagining of Tiger King, brought to the digital stage by the show's biggest fans via their TikTok channels.

Back On Broadway: Nik Dodani Talks Making His Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld's new interview series Back on Broadway is taking readers on the exciting journey of Broadway's return to the stage! Next up in the series is Nik Dodani, making his Broadway debut as Ogie in Waitress!. (more...)

VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens & Joshua Henry on the Impact of Jonathan Larson and the Legacy of TICK, TICK...BOOM!

by BroadwayWorld TV

After a week in theatres, Lin-Manuel Miranda's much-anticipated adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! has arrived on Netflix! Two of the movie's stars are three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry and beloved stage and screen star Vanessa Hudgens, who play Roger and Karessa.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at LA Opera's CINDERELLA

by Gigi Gervais

LA Opera's production of the fairy tale classic Cinderella comes to life in a brand new way.. (more...)

VIDEO: English National Opera Creates TIGER KING TikTok Opera

Ahead of the launch of Tiger King 2, the English National Opera has partnered with Netflix to produce "Tiger King 2: The TikTopera", the world's first operatic reimagining of Tiger King, brought to the digital stage by the show's biggest fans via their TikTok channels. (more...)

CHICAGO Announces New Block Of Tickets Through September 2022

A new block of tickets is now on sale through September 11, 2022 for the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the New 'Legendary Audience' Trailer from WEST SIDE STORY

A new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film has been released! The "Legendary Audience" teaser features a new look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, and more in the new film. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, November 22: Jersey Boys reopens Off-Broadway

Tuesday, November 23: Slave Play begins previews on Broadway

Check out this week's full Broadway schedule here.

This Week's New Releases

Music:

Back To The Future: The Musical (11/26)

Movies:

Lullaby of Broadway (11/23)

Books:

Charles Boyer: The French Lover (11/23)

My Daddy Can Fly! (11/23)

