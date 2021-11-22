VIDEO: English National Opera Creates TIGER KING TikTok Opera

Ahead of the launch of Tiger King 2, the English National Opera has partnered with Netflix to produce "Tiger King 2: The TikTopera", the world's first operatic reimagining of Tiger King, brought to the digital stage by the show's biggest fans via their TikTok channels.

With some of TikTok's biggest stars cast in lead roles, Sophia Aurora, Hannah Lowther and recording artist Hellovicco - alongside X-Factor finalists Max and Harvey and BGT comedian Phil Green - each offers an operatic spin on the modern-day melodrama at the heart of Tiger King.

With music recorded live in London by the ENO's 40-person chorus and their award-winning orchestra, newly written lyrics have been set to the music of French composer Georges Bizet's 1875 masterpiece 'Carmen'.

Split into a rollercoaster five-act structure, each song covers the complex interconnected stories surrounding a cast of characters involved in the battle between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin - following the twists, turns, reveals and revelations that made Tiger King one of the most-watched shows on the planet.

Watch the full production below!

This isn't the first time a musical reimagining of the hit Netflix series was attempted. In 2020, Andrew Lippa created a Tiger King musical parody, and even released songs from it. Listen to Kristin Chenoweth perform 'Little Pieces' as Carole Baskin here. Frankie Grande sings 'Husband Number 2' here.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a 2020 American true crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. It was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals. The series received positive reviews from critics, and became one of the most-watched original programs in Netflix's history.

The show's second season premiered on the streaming platform on November 17, 2021.