Wake Up With BWW 12/7: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Opens, Kennedy Center Honors, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Rob McClure

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include our coverage of opening night of Mrs. Doubtfire! Check out all of our photos from the big night, and read all of the reviews, below!

Plus, we're taking you on the red carpet at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors, get a first look at Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Mrs. Doubtfire Opens

Everyone's favorite nanny has arrived on Broadway, and it isn't Mary Poppins. This weekend, Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out our coverage below!

Photos: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Photos: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Takes Opening Night Bows on Broadway

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Opens on Broadway

More Top Stories

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

by Stephi Wild

The 44th Kennedy Center Honorees, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and Joni Mitchell were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 5, 2021 in the Kennedy Center Opera House. . (more...)

WEST SIDE STORY Film Banned in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman & Qatar

by Michael Major

While Middle Eastern countries have strict censorship laws regarding aspects that don't align with the nation's cultural point of view, West Side Story was largely banned due to Anybodys, a transgender character played by non-binary actor Iris Menas. Films that include LGBTQ references have regularly been banned by censors in the Middle East.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in MJ THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ will begin performances on Broadway tonight, December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre (250 W 52nd Street).. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher Perform 'Waving Through A Window' on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Jordan Fisher took to the stage on The View to perform 'Waving Through A Window', the hit song from Dear Evan Hansen. Fisher will return to star as Evan Hansen in the Tony-winning Broadway musical when the production reopens on Broadway. He was also seen in Hamilton on Broadway, Rent Live, and Grease Live.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the SOMETHINGS COMING: WEST SIDE STORY 20/20 Special

by Michael Major

The special features the final domestic television interview with the late Stephen Sondheim, the musical's lyricist. Also featured are interviews with Ansel Eglort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Chita Rivera, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, and more. The special takes viewers into the world of 'West Side Story' past and present.. (more...)

VIDEO: Tom Holland Reveals He Will Be Playing Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic

by Stephi Wild

Tom Holland has revealed that he will be portrayed Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic. The Spider-Man star broke the news to AP this weekend during promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the 'Exhilarating' WEST SIDE STORY Teaser

by Michael Major

A new teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story film has been released! The 'Exhilarating' teaser features Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, David Alvarez, and more in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

Helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, the new non-Equity national tour of HAIRSPRAY is visiting more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play for multiple seasons.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sara Bareilles, who turns 42 today!

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native Sara Bareilles has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for Broadway musical Waitress, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Bareilles spent some time in the cast of Waitress as Jenna, and returned months later to reprise her role.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!