Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

The 44th Kennedy Center Honorees, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and Joni Mitchell were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 5, 2021 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.

Among those in attendance were the cast of Ain't Too Proud, Bette Midler, Kate Baldwin, Kelli O'Hara, Renee Fleming, and more.

THE 44TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, broadcasting Sunday, December 22 (9:00 - 11:00 P.M., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.