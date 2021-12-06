Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Among those in attendance were the cast of Ain't Too Proud, Bette Midler, Kate Baldwin, Kelli O'Hara, Renee Fleming, and more.

Dec. 6, 2021  

The 44th Kennedy Center Honorees, Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and Joni Mitchell were celebrated in Washington, D.C., at the Honors Gala on December 5, 2021 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

A red carpet was held in advance of the Gala and included today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world.

THE 44TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, broadcasting Sunday, December 22 (9:00 - 11:00 P.M., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Tracey Salazar and Michael Butcher

Herbie Hancock

Berry Gordy and Suzanne DePasse

Berry Gordy

Bette Midler and daughter Sophie von Haselberg

Bette Midler

Joni Mitchell and guests

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell

Lorne Michaels

Justino Diaz

Honorees

Amy Poehler

Ana Marie Martinez and husband Gabriel Attal

Ariana Wehr

Beanie Feldstein

Brandi Carlile

Ain't Too Proud cast

The Supremes cast

Cameron Crowe

Chasten Buttigieg and Pete Buttigieg

Dan Levy

Ellie Goulding

Fred Armisen

Goldie Hawn

J'Nai Bridges

Jimmy Fallon

Judy Collins

Kate Baldwin and guest

Kate McKinnon

Kelli O'Hara

Kenan Thompson and Martin Short

David M. Rubenstein

Kristen Wiig

Debbie Allen

Melissa Manchester

Pete Davidson

Renee Fleming and husband Tim Jessell

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Seth Meyers

Nancy Pelosi

Tiler Peck


