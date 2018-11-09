BWW Live Chats with THE FERRYMAN Stars Niall Wright & Fra Fee- Watch the Full Conversation!

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg got up close and personal with not one, but two stars of The Ferryman- Niall Wright and Fra Fee. Check out the full conversation below!

Niall Wright originated this in London. Recent graduate of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and is making his Broadway debut. Theatre: The Ferryman, By the Bog of Cats (The Abbey, Dublin), Macbeth (Lyric, Belfast). Film/TV: Mad Bob, Good Vibrations, James, Middletown, Mickybo & Me (Working Title Films/Universal); "6 Degrees" (BBC); "Dani's Castle," "Millie Inbetween" (CBBC); "Lore" (Amazon/Valhalla Entertainment).

Fee's theatre credits include: The Ferryman (Whatsonstage Award, Best Supporting Actor in a Play); Wind in the Willows (Theatre Royal Plymouth); The Fix (Union); As You Like It (NT); The Last Five Years (Lyric); Romeo and Juliet, My Cousin Rachel (Gate Theatre Dublin/Spoleto); Candide (Menier Chocolate Factory); A Man of No Importance (Salisbury Playhouse); Follies (Opéra de Toulon); Les Misérables (Queens). Film/TV: Animals (2019), Spanish Princess, Troubles, Monochrome, Les Misérables.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You