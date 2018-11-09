BroadwayWorld Live
Nov. 9, 2018  

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg got up close and personal with not one, but two stars of The Ferryman- Niall Wright and Fra Fee. Check out the full conversation below!

BWW Live Chats with THE FERRYMAN Stars Niall Wright & Fra Fee- Watch the Full Conversation!Niall Wright originated this in London. Recent graduate of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and is making his Broadway debut. Theatre: The Ferryman, By the Bog of Cats (The Abbey, Dublin), Macbeth (Lyric, Belfast). Film/TV: Mad Bob, Good Vibrations, James, Middletown, Mickybo & Me (Working Title Films/Universal); "6 Degrees" (BBC); "Dani's Castle," "Millie Inbetween" (CBBC); "Lore" (Amazon/Valhalla Entertainment).

BWW Live Chats with THE FERRYMAN Stars Niall Wright & Fra Fee- Watch the Full Conversation!Fee's theatre credits include: The Ferryman (Whatsonstage Award, Best Supporting Actor in a Play); Wind in the Willows (Theatre Royal Plymouth); The Fix (Union); As You Like It (NT); The Last Five Years (Lyric); Romeo and Juliet, My Cousin Rachel (Gate Theatre Dublin/Spoleto); Candide (Menier Chocolate Factory); A Man of No Importance (Salisbury Playhouse); Follies (Opéra de Toulon); Les Misérables (Queens). Film/TV: Animals (2019), Spanish Princess, Troubles, Monochrome, Les Misérables.

