BWW Live Will Chat with HEAD OVER HEELS Star Bonnie Milligan on Friday!

Click Here for More Articles on BroadwayWorld Live

On Friday, August 17, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Head Over Heels beltress, Bonnie Milligan! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskBonnieBWW.

Tune in on Friday at 5:30pm to watch live!

Milligan is making her Broadway debut as Pamela, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. 1st National Tour: original Pat in Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater) Television: recurring as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You