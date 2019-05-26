BWW Invite: RSVP Now to Watch a Live Q&A With Tony Nominated Director George C. Wolfe!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City.

On Thursday, May 30, at 12:00, please join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Q&A with George C. Wolfe who is currently nominated for a Tony Award for Best Director, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus.

The event is moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!" Click here to RSVP!

This event is free and open to non-members. Please direct any questions to nyrsvp@sagfoundation.org and write "George C. Wolfe" in the subject line.

George C. Wolfe's theatre directing credits include, The Iceman Cometh, Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed (NY Drama Critics' Circle Award and Drama Desk Award for Best Musical); Lucky Guy; The Normal Heart (Drama Desk); Jelly's Last Jam (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award); Angels In America: Millennium Approaches (Tony Award and Drama Desk) and Perestroika (Drama Desk); Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk (Tony and Drama League Award); Topdog/Underdog (Obie Award); Twilight: Los Angeles 1992 (Drama Desk); Elaine Stritch At Liberty (Tony for Special Theatrical Event); The Tempest; The Wild Party; Caroline, or Change(Olivier Award Best Musical); and A Free Man of Color. From 1993-2005 Wolfe was the Producer of The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival. He is the writer of the award-winning The Colored Museum, Shuffle Along..., directed/adapted Spunk (Obie), and created Harlem Song for the Apollo Theatre. Wolfe directed and co-wrote the HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, as well Lackawanna Blues, for which he earned The Directors Guild Award, a National Board of Review Award, a Christopher Award, and the Humanitas Prize. He is the Chief Creative Officer of the Center for Civil and Human Rights, and from 2009-2017 served on The President's Committee for the Arts and The Humanities. Additional awards include the Actors Equity Paul Roberson Award, Society of Directors and Choreographers' Mr. Abbott and Calloway Awards, The Dramatist Guild's Hull-Warner Award, The New Dramatist Outstanding Career Achievement Award, The NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award, The Lambda Liberty Award, The Spirit of the City Award, The Brendan Gil Prize, The Distinguished Alumni Award from NYU, a Princess Grace Award, and The Monte Cristo Award. Wolfe was named a Library Lion by the New York Public Library and a living landmark by the New York Landmark's Conservancy.