BWW Invite: Get Up Close with THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Star Bobby Cannavale Tomorrow!

SAG-AFTRA Foundation and BroadwayWorld have partnered for a filmed Conversations Q&A series to recognize and celebrate the vibrant theatre community in New York City and the actors who aspire to have a career on the stage and screen.

On Friday, November 2 (2:30pm) join us at the Robin Williams Center (247 West 54th Street) for a Career Conversations Q&A with star of The Lifespan of a Fact, Bobby Cannavale, moderated by Broadway World's Richard Ridge of "Backstage with Richard Ridge!"



Click here to RSVP. This event is free and open to non-members.

Canavale's New York theatre credits include The Hairy Ape (Drama Desk nomination), The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf**ker With the Hat (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony nomination), Hurlyburly, F**king A and The Gingerbread House. He is a member of LAByrinth Theater Company. Cannavale's film credits include I, Tonya; Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle; Ferdinand; Daddy's Home; Ant-Man; Spy; Danny Collins; Annie; Chef; Blue Jasmine; Win Win; The Station Agent; Fast Food Nation; and Romance and Cigarettes. He appears in the upcoming films The Irishman, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Boundaries and Going Places. TV credits include "Mr. Robot," "Master of None," "Vinyl," "Boardwalk Empire" (Emmy Award, SAG nomination), "Nurse Jackie" (two Emmy nominations, SAG nomination) and "Will and Grace" (Emmy Award). Cannavale will soon appear on TV in "Homecoming" and "Angie Tribeca."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You