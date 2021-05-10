BWW Interview: Bring the Scents of Broadway to Your Home with Show Scents!

Looking for a candle inspired by your favorite Broadway show? Look no further than Show Scents! With the world turned upside down, Show Scents was started to bring a little bit of the magic to people at home.

BroadwayWorld caught up with the Show Scents team, who told us all about how the company came to be!

This is such a creative concept! Can you tell us a bit about when/how you came up with the idea for Show Scents?

We are very excited to be launching Show Scents! Our founder Nick, is an IATSE Local One stagehand who has spent over a decade working behind the scenes on Broadway and television. With our industry turned upside down, we wanted to find a way to bring just a little bit of Broadway magic to the world. Hiring other affected entertainment industry professionals is also something we go out of our way to do.

Is there a scent that started it all?

Not a scent but a brand. Show Scents is actually a relative of our original company Park Scents which sells theme park inspired products. (More information can be found at ParkScents.com). When we started Show Scents we had the impossible task of picking the first 10 candles to launch our line with. We now have 15 candles with more in the pipeline. The energy from our fans is awesome and we love hearing what they want next. A lot of people don't realize it takes about two months to launch a new scent. Between design, testing, and logistics, just like a Broadway show, a lot more goes on behind the scenes.

Which candle is your best seller?

Music of the Night seems to be pulling ahead, which makes sense since the show it was inspired by is the longest running show on Broadway. Bundles are the most popular. We currently have three categories (Long Running Legends, Cult Classics, and Recent Hits) that contain 5 candles at a 25% discount which allow our customers to get a nice assortment of our curated scents. There is also an All Candles Bundle, but that's only for a Broadway mega-fan.

What kind of feedback have you gotten from the community/customers?

Lots of love! The community has been so supportive and we are very appreciative. We can't get enough of our customers' messages on social media, seeing pictures of their candles, and asking their opinions on future scents. We've also noticed that our customers love to give back to the community as much as we do! At Show Scents, 5% of sales are donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids and at checkout, you are given the option to make an additional donation. Many of our customers donate additional money to the organization, and we are grateful to be a part of this generous community.

What does it mean to you to have something to focus on in such a strange time for the industry, and to be able to give back to BC/EFA in the process?

Giving back is very important. We are very blessed to have a roof over our heads, our health, and to be able to provide a paycheck to our employees. Broadway Cares has always been a backbone of the community whether it's providing much needed support or giving fans unforgettable experiences such as with the annual flea market or any one of their annual performances. We want to do all we can to keep such a staple organization going.