BWW Flashback: We Pledge ALLEGIANCE- Takei, Salonga, Leung & More Take Broadway By Storm

Dec. 6, 2018  

George Takei's ground-breaking Broadway musical is back by popular demand this holiday season! Experience Allegiance on the big screen on December 11, featuring an exclusive conversation with the creative team. CLICK HERE to get your tickets today!

Straight from its Broadway run and inspired by the true-life experience of its star George Takei (Star Trek, Heroes), Allegiance follows one family's extraordinary journey in this untold American story. Their loyalty was questioned, their freedom taken away, but their spirit could never be broken. Rejoice in one family's triumphant story of hope, love, and forgiveness in this groundbreaking musical.

To celebrate the musical's return to the big screen, we're flashing back through it's journey from stage to screen! Today, we're traveling back to November 8, 2015, when it officially opened on Broadway!

